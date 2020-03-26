EUR/GBP’s charting a support structure, bulls look for parity

  • EUR/GBP is testing the downside but bulls are lurking.
  • EUR/GBP parity could be on the cards in the not too distant future. 

EUR/GBP has been sliding to a key support structure and is currently trading -0.66% having fallen within a range of between 0.9239 and 0.9057 as the pound firms up the hardest vs the declining greenback. The Bank of England announcement was a temporary roadblock for the GBP bulls while US jobless claims took over the market's concern.

EUR/GBP parity here we come? 

BoE: Corona shock to weaken the sterling – Nordea

The Bank of England announced its latest monetary policy decision and left interest rates unchanged at 0.10%. At the same time, in its accompanying policy statement, the Monetary Policy Committee was noted that it stands ready to expand asset purchase further if needed, which seemed to be the only factor that exerted some downward pressure sterling. Meanwhile, the markets foresight remains that a UK recession is inevitable and with the BoE asset purchases as a heavy weight for the pound and rates, there is an increasing number of risks that could take EUR/GBP to parity. 

European nations may well be overwhelmed with the number of cases and the virus thriving in the region, but we should not forget that the UK may not be far behind and considering its late call to action to lock down the population, we are yet to see how badly contaminated the UK really is. If the UK is anything like what we are seeing in Italy and now Spain, the UK's financial system will be the pounds biggest risk. If the UK economy takes a slightly harder hit in the next three months than the euro area, EUR/GBP would likely rise. 

On a footnote, also, we have the end-June deadline for extending the Brexit transition period is on the horizon and Boris Johnson may well wish to stick to his guns despite COVID-19 and take the UK off the negotiation table which means a hard Brexit and a Canada+ agreement is not on the cards – another likely spanner in the works for the pound. EUR/GBP parity here we come? 

EUR/GBP levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9084
Today Daily Change -0.0076
Today Daily Change % -0.83
Today daily open 0.916
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8925
Daily SMA50 0.8627
Daily SMA100 0.8573
Daily SMA200 0.8754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9276
Previous Daily Low 0.9056
Previous Weekly High 0.95
Previous Weekly Low 0.8988
Previous Monthly High 0.8644
Previous Monthly Low 0.8282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.914
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9192
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9052
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8943
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9272
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9384
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9493

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD rises to 1.10 as US jobless claims top three million

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, at the highest in over a week and up over 100 pips. The US dollar is on the back foot after US jobless claims leaped by 1,053% to 3.283 million. Markets are cheering the Senate's $2 trillion fiscal package and the Fed's QE. 

GBP/USD rises to 1.21 amid dollar weakness, after the BOE

GBP/USD is rising above 1.21, driven by US dollar weakness after jobless claims surged above 3 million. The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at its third meeting this month.

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average

The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.

WTI drops below $23, erases more than 6% on the day

After posting modest recovery gains during the first half of the week, crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure on Thursday.

