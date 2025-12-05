EUR/GBP trades flat above 0.8700 amid BoE rate cut speculation

The EUR/GBP cross trades on a flat note near 0.8735 during the early European session on Friday. Concerns over UK tax hikes and a dovish stance from the Bank of England (BoE) could exert downward pressure on the Pound Sterling. Traders will take more cues from the third estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth Rate from the Eurozone later on Friday.

Signs of a weakening UK economy and the UK Autumn November budget have reinforced bets for a December rate cut from the BoE. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need to bring inflation and interest rates down to boost business investment and economic growth. The UK central bank is expected to cut its interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75% in the monetary policy announcement on December 18 amid a cooling UK job market. This, in turn, could undermine the GBP and create a tailwind for the cross.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its key interest rates unchanged at the October meeting, with the deposit rate at 2.00%. The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 18. Financial markets project that rates will be kept on hold at the upcoming policy meeting and have significantly reduced expectations for cuts in 2026.

Rising expectations that the ECB is done cutting interest rates could underpin the EUR against the GBP in the near term. Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate the deposit rate will stay at 2.0% throughout 2026 unless inflation significantly decreases. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank economists see a probability of a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the end of 2026, citing inflationary pressure.