TRENDING:
Canadian Unemployment
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP trades flat above 0.8700 amid BoE rate cut speculation

  • EUR/GBP flat lines around 0.8735 in Friday’s early European session. 
  • Signs of a slowing UK economy and rising bets of BoE interest rate cuts could drag the GBP lower. 
  • Money markets indicate a high probability that the ECB will keep interest rates unchanged in December. 
EUR/GBP trades flat above 0.8700 amid BoE rate cut speculation
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The EUR/GBP cross trades on a flat note near 0.8735 during the early European session on Friday. Concerns over UK tax hikes and a dovish stance from the Bank of England (BoE) could exert downward pressure on the Pound Sterling. Traders will take more cues from the third estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth Rate from the Eurozone later on Friday. 

Signs of a weakening UK economy and the UK Autumn November budget have reinforced bets for a December rate cut from the BoE. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need to bring inflation and interest rates down to boost business investment and economic growth. The UK central bank is expected to cut its interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75% in the monetary policy announcement on December 18 amid a cooling UK job market. This, in turn, could undermine the GBP and create a tailwind for the cross.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its key interest rates unchanged at the October meeting, with the deposit rate at 2.00%. The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for December 18. Financial markets project that rates will be kept on hold at the upcoming policy meeting and have significantly reduced expectations for cuts in 2026. 

Rising expectations that the ECB is done cutting interest rates could underpin the EUR against the GBP in the near term. Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate the deposit rate will stay at 2.0% throughout 2026 unless inflation significantly decreases. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank economists see a probability of a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the end of 2026, citing inflationary pressure.

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1700, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1700, eyes US PCE for fresh impetus

EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1700 in European trading on Friday, revisiting seven-week highs. The pair continues to benefit from persistent US Dollar selling bias, despite a cautious market mood. Traders await the US September PCE inflation and UoM Consumer Sentiment data for fresh impetus. 

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD sticks to a positive bias near 1.3350 in the European session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US inflation and sentiment data due later in the day. In the meantime, broad-based US Dollar weakness keeps the pair underpinned. 

Gold holds firm below $4,250, awaits US PCE inflation data

Gold holds firm below $4,250, awaits US PCE inflation data

Gold holds gains while below $4,250 in European trading on Friday. Traders now seem reluctant and opt to move to the sidelines ahead of the September PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. 

Pi Network: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges experience a surge in inflows. Technically, the pullback in PI risks further losses, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator is flashing a sell signal. 

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Canada Unemployment Rate expected to edge higher in November ahead of BoC rate decision

Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey on Friday, and markets are bracing for a weak print. The Unemployment Rate is expected to tick higher to 7% in November, while the Employment Change is forecast to come in flat after a nice gain in October.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network Price Forecast: Bearish streak nears critical support trendline

Pi Network (PI) edges lower on Friday for the third consecutive day, approaching a local support trendline. The on-chain data suggests an increase in supply pressure as Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) experience a surge in inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers