EUR/GBP technical analysis: 2-week old support-line limits immediate downside

- U-turn from immediate support-line favors upside to the nearby trend-line resistance.
- Overall sentiment remains positive till the pair stays above 0.8810.
Following its bounce from the near-term support-line, the EUR/GBP pair currently trades around 0.8820 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
With this, the quote is likely running upwards to 0.8830 ahead of confronting a week-long trend-line resistance, near 0.0.8840.
If prices manage to clear 0.8840, current month high near 0.8851 and late-January tops around 0.8865/70 may gain buyers’ attention.
Alternatively, a downside break of 0.8810 mark comprising an upward sloping trend-line since mid-May and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of latest up-move can trigger the pair’s fresh declines to 0.8790.
Given the bears’ dominance below 0.8790, 0.8750 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.8740 could mark their presence on the chart.
EUR/GBP 4-Hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.882
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.8814
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8706
|Daily SMA50
|0.8649
|Daily SMA100
|0.8676
|Daily SMA200
|0.8789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8834
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8797
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8852
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8724
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8685
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8811
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8796
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
