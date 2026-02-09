 USD/JPY finds support at 156.20 following a post-election selloff

The US Dollar (USD) has regained some of the ground lost against the Japanese Yen (JPY) following Prime Minister Takaichi’s landslide victory in Sunday’s elections and has returned to the 156.70 area at the time of writing, after bottoming at 156.20 earlier on the day.



The pair, however, remains 0.3% down in the daily chart, following a knee-jerk reaction from two-week highs at 157.66 during the Early Asian session.

Investors dialled down Yen short positions after the results of the snap elections confirmed the expectations and gave Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi 316 of the 465 seats in the Japanese Lower House, the strongest victory ever for Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Debt concerns keep Yen rallies limited

The prospects of a stable government, coupled with serious warnings of intervention by the Japanese Finance Minister Satsukikatayama and the top currency diplomat, Atsushi Mimura, deterred investors from reviving the “Takaishi trade,” which led to a significant Yen appreciation.

The market, however, is likely to come to terms with the fact that these results clear the path for Takaichi’s fiscal-expansive policies, which, considering the depleted government coffers, will keep the threat of a debt crisis looming. Not the best scenario for a steady Yen recovery.

The US Dollar, however, is having issues of its own as the weak employment figures released last week have boosted expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to do more. In this context, Fed speakers are likely to highlight the wide divergences within the monetary policy committee later today.

A string of key US economic releases, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), due later this week, might help to tip the scales to one side or the other.