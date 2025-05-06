EUR/GBP slumps to near 0.8460 as Pound Sterling outperforms across the board

- EUR/GBP declines to near 0.8460 as the Pound Sterling gains in a dismal market mood.
- The BoE is almost certain to reduce interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25% on Thursday.
- Conservative Merz failed to secure a majority in the lower house of Germany.
The EUR/GBP pair falls sharply to near 0.8460 during North American trading hours on Tuesday, the lowest level seen in a month. The pair slumps as the Pound Sterling (GBP) outperforms its peers in a risk-off market sentiment.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.27%
|-0.66%
|-0.77%
|-0.27%
|-0.03%
|-0.35%
|0.20%
|EUR
|0.27%
|-0.40%
|-0.50%
|-0.01%
|0.23%
|-0.08%
|0.47%
|GBP
|0.66%
|0.40%
|-0.11%
|0.40%
|0.66%
|0.31%
|0.90%
|JPY
|0.77%
|0.50%
|0.11%
|0.50%
|0.75%
|0.51%
|1.00%
|CAD
|0.27%
|0.00%
|-0.40%
|-0.50%
|0.24%
|-0.08%
|0.50%
|AUD
|0.03%
|-0.23%
|-0.66%
|-0.75%
|-0.24%
|-0.32%
|0.26%
|NZD
|0.35%
|0.08%
|-0.31%
|-0.51%
|0.08%
|0.32%
|0.58%
|CHF
|-0.20%
|-0.47%
|-0.90%
|-1.00%
|-0.50%
|-0.26%
|-0.58%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
The market sentiment indicates an asset-specific action after United States (US) President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical imports.
This week, the major trigger for the British currency is the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Thursday. According to analysts at Bank of America (BofA), the BoE will cut borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25%, with a majority vote of 8-1. The BofA expects that Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra to vote for a larger-than-usual interest rate reduction of 50 bps.
Additionally, market experts believe that the BoE could roll back its “gradual policy easing” reference and revise its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast lower in the face of global economic uncertainty due to US President Trump’s tariff policy.
In the Eurozone, Conservative leader Friedrich Merz fails to secure an absolute majority in the Bundestag, short six seats from the 316 threshold, despite the CDU/CSU bloc and Social Democrats collectively commanding 328 votes in the lower house. This has prompted fears of political instability in Germany, resulting in a sharp sell-off in the nation’s indices and pressure on the Euro (EUR).
Another reason behind the Euro’s underperformance is uncertainty over trade relations between the European Union (EU) and the US. A Bloomberg report showed on Tuesday that the EU plans to target about €100 billion worth of US imports with additional tariffs if they fail to reach a deal with the US. The report also stated that proposed measures will be shared with member states midweek, but discussions are expected to continue for a month before a final decision is made.
BRANDED CONTENT
Choosing a broker that aligns with your trading needs can significantly impact performance. Our list of the best regulated brokers highlights the best options for seamless and cost-effective trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees gains capped by 1.1350 so far
EUR/USD extends its weekluy leg higher on Tuesday, although the upside impulse has so far met quite a decent resistance around the 1.1350 region despite the US Dollar continues on the back foot across the board, all ahead of the FOMC event on Wednesday.
GBP/USD revisits the 1.3400 region on USD selling
Following the rest of its risk-linked peers, the British Pound extends its advance on Tuesday, with GBP/USD briefly retesting the key barrier at 1.3400 the figure on the back of the intense downward momentum in the Greenback. The BoE is expected to trim its policy rate by 25 bps on Thursday.
Gold remains strong, targets $3,400/oz
Gold rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, edging closer to the $3,400 mark per troy ounce as escalating geopolitical risks continued to drive safe-haven flows. Indeed, heightened concerns in the Middle East added to investor caution and underpinned the metal’s appeal.
Why is the Fed expected to hold interest rates despite Trump’s pressure to cut them Premium
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is despite US President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that rates in the United States are too high and should be lowered.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.