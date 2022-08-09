- EUR/GBP is eyeing an establishment above 0.8440 ahead of German inflation.
- As per the estimates, the UK economy shrunk by 0.2% in July.
- The odds of a rate hike by the ECB will remain elevated.
The EUR/GBP pair is continuously facing barricades around 0.8440 for the last week. A stretched consolidation in a 0.8401-0.8453 range indicates that the market participants are awaiting a potential trigger for further guidance. This week, the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) will be a major driver for the cross.
Considering the street expectations, Germany's HICP is likely to remain unchanged at 8.5%, similar to its prior close on an annual basis. Also, the monthly inflation data is seen unchanged at 0.8%. Investors should be aware of the fact that Germany is a core member of the European Union (EU) and its inflation data carries a significant impact on the shared currency bulls.
There is no denying the fact that the Germany HICP is displaying some peak signals, however, this doesn’t warrant that the European Central Bank (ECB) won’t go for a rate hike announcement or sound less hawkish. The ECB remained slowest in elevating interest rates among its Western peers due to regional imbalance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Therefore, the odds of a rate hike are sky-rocketing as the inflation rate is beyond the desired rate.
On the pound front, lower consensus for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data has started displaying its consequences. A preliminary estimate for the UK GDP is 2.8% vs. 8.7% the former release on an annual basis. While the quarterly data is expected to report a shrink in economic activities by 0.2% against the expansion of 0.8%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8436
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8444
|Daily SMA50
|0.8516
|Daily SMA100
|0.8467
|Daily SMA200
|0.8442
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.841
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8453
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.834
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8679
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8346
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8432
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8416
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8396
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8382
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8486
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways around 1.0200 amid mixed mood
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves in a tight range around 1.0200, as investors await US inflation data for a fresh direction. Subdued US dollar and yields offset the European gas crisis and recession fears.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2100 as UK politics battle sluggish USD
GBP/USD is keeping its advance below 1.2100 in early Europe. Impending concerns over the UK political vacuum and Brexit-led red tape weigh on cable. US dollar struggles as yields fail to recover ahead of the US inflation.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside seems limited amid softer USD
Gold edges lower on Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's strong positive move back closer to a one-month high touched last week. Remains on the defensive through the early European session and is currently trading around the $1,785 region.
Bitcoin price at make-or-break point: $29,000 or $21,000?
Bitcoin price has shown a resurgence of bulls that have pushed it higher over the last 48 hours. However, this move could halt and reverse if certain resistance levels are not breached.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!