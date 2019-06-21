EUR/GBP retakes the 0.8900 handle and above

- EUR/GBP resumes the upside and regains 0.8900.
- BoE left unchanged the repo rate at Wednesday’s meeting.
- Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will race to be the next PM.
The softer tone in the Sterling in combination with the continuation of the buying bias in the shared currency has motivated EUR/GBP to regain the key 0.8900 the figure and beyond.
EUR/GBP looks to UK politics
The European cross is so far reversing two consecutive daily pullbacks after some selling pressure resurfaced in the British Pound.
In fact, GBP remains well under pressure after the BoE left unchanged its monetary policy at its meeting on Thursday, noting that uncertainty around any Brexit outcome represents the main headwind for the currency in the medium to longer run.
In addition, the likelihood of a ‘no deal’ scenario in the Brexit negotiations looks increasingly likely, particularly after yesterday’s MPs ballot voted out Michael Gove as a candidate to the race for Number 10, which was narrowed down to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt. Consensus among investors and the financial community sees former London mayor and known-Brexiteer Boris Johnson to be the next Prime Minister.
In today’s docket, Public Sector Net Borrowing shrunk to £4.46 billion during May from April’s £6.15 billion and £3.3 billion forecasted. Next in the UK calendar will be the speech by BoE’s Tenreyro in Copenhagen.
Closer to home, advanced PMIs in core Euroland surprised to the upside in general for the month of June, collaborating with the firm note in EUR.
What to look for around GBP
Rising uncertainty in the UK political scenario is expected to keep the cautious tone in the British Pound, while USD-dynamics emerged as the exclusive driver for the recent up move in Cable, although its sustainability remains to be seen. In the UK economy, mixed-to-poor results from fundamentals continue to add to the sour prospects for the economy in the months to come. On another direction, the overall tone from the BoE appears to have shifted towards a more neutral (dovish?) gear, while uncertainty around Brexit is seen as the main obstacle in determining the next move on rates.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is advancing 0.35% at 0.8920 and a break above 0.8974 (monthly high Jun.17) would expose 0.9062 (low Jan.11) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3). On the other hand, the next support is located at 0.8872 (low Jun.20) followed by 0.8826 (low Jun.5) and then 0.8778 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
