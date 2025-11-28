TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro bulls struggle at 0.8770 previous support

  • The Euro ticks up from 0.8740 to test resistance at the 0.8770 area.
  • The common currency is on track for its second consecutive weekly decline.
  • Failure to breach 0.8770 might bring the 0.8720 support area to the focus.
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro bulls struggle at 0.8770 previous support
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro is showing a mild positive tone against the British Pound on a calm trading session on Friday, yet with bulls struggling to find acceptance above a previous support, now turned resistance, in the area between 0.8765 and 0.8770.

A batch of Eurozone releases has not been particularly supportive of the Euro on Friday. German Retail Sales declined 0.3% in October, against expectations of a 0.2% increase, while import prices contracted at a 1.4% year-on-year pace, less than the -1.6% expected, which has eased the negative impact on the Euro.

In France, the GDP confirmed the preliminary estimations of a 0.5% growth in the third quarter, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at a 0.8% yearly pace, against market expectations of an acceleration to 1%.

Technical Analysis: Failure at 0.8770 brings 0.8720 into play

EUR/GBP Chart
EUR/GBP 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains bearish, with the pair on track for a nearly 0.7% decline over the last two weeks. Price action confirmed a bearish shift earlier this week, after breaking the bottom of the ascending channel, although technical indicators are showing a fading bearish momentum.

The 4-Hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading higher, yet still below the 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in the same timeframe is turning up and crossing above the signal line.

The Euro found support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the late October - early November rally, at 0.8742, and is trying to rise past a previous support area around 0.8770 (November 3,10, and 25 lows). Further up, a cluster of resistances lies around at 0.8820, where a reverse trendline meets the November 24 and 26 lows, ahead of the November 14 high, at 0.8765.

Immediate support remains at the mentioned Fibonacci retracement of 0.8743, ahead of the area between the October 27 low, at 0.8720, and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the late October rally, at 0.8710.

(This story was corrected on November 28 at 09:20 GMT to say that the EUR/GBP resistance is at 0.8770, and not at 0.8670 as previously reported.)

Economic Indicator

Retail Sales (MoM)

The Retail Sales released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a measure of changes in sales of the German retail sector. It shows the performance of the retail sector in the short term. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes of such sales.The changes are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. The positive economic growth usually anticipates "Bullish" for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish, for the EUR.

Read more.

Last release: Fri Nov 28, 2025 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: -0.3%

Consensus: 0.2%

Previous: 0.2%

Source:

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)

The Gross Domestic Product released by INSEE is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by France. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of economic activity and health. A rising trend has a positive effect on the Euro, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish ).

Read more.

Last release: Fri Nov 28, 2025 07:45

Frequency: Quarterly

Actual: 0.5%

Consensus: 0.5%

Previous: 0.5%

Source: INSEE

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600

EUR/USD now picks up pace and reclaims the 1.1600 region and beyond, clinching its fifth consecutive daily gain. The US Dollar’s persistent downside bias continues to lend support to the risk complex ahead of the Fed’s “blackout period”, which kicks in on Saturday.

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.3230

GBP/USD navigates an inconclusive range, hovering around the 1.3230 zone on Friday and closing the week with marked gains on the back of the strong decline in the Greenback.

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold advances to two-week highs past $4,200

Gold gathers extra steam and surpasses the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce on Friday, clocking at the same time new two-week highs in the context of an intense decline in the US Dollar. Reinforcing the above remains growing expectations of a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound capped amid low retail activity 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple are struggling to sustain their recovery on Friday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment. Since the October 10 flash crash, which liquidated over $19 billion in crypto assets in a single day, retail interest in crypto assets has been significantly suppressed.

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Week ahead – US data to stay in the limelight as Fed bets gather pace

Flurry of US data to test dovish Fed expectations as next meeting looms. ISM PMIs, ADP employment and PCE inflation may yet upset rate cut hopes. Eurozone CPI, Australian GDP, Canadian employment also on tap.

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple trades sideways amid low on-chain activity, whale selling

Ripple is trading in a narrow range, with support at $2.15 and resistance at $2.30 at the time of writing on Friday. For four consecutive days, the cross-border remittance token has remained in this narrow range, suggesting a battle for control between the bulls and the bears.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers