EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Upside momentum eyes 0.9100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP stays positive above 200-bar SMA, inside weekly ascending channel.
  • Multiple upside barriers challenge the bulls beyond 0.9100.

EUR/GBP prints 0.20% intraday gains while trading around 0.9070 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the pair keeps its run-up beyond 200-bar SMA, as portrayed by the one-week-old ascending trend channel formation.

The mood also got a back-up from MACD conditions to keep the EUR/GBP buyers hopeful despite the previous day’s pullback from the seven-week top.

Hence, the quote presently eyes the 0.9100 round-figure ahead of looking to revisit the previous day’s high of 0.9142.

However, any more upside past-0.9142 may catch a breather around the upper line of the stated channel, at 0.9153, if not then October’s top near 0.9163 may return to the charts.

Alternatively, a downside break of the channel support, at 0.9015 now, can recall the 0.9000 but the key SMA support, around 0.8985, could disappoint EUR/GBP sellers afterward.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9071
Today Daily Change 20 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 0.9051
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8962
Daily SMA50 0.9019
Daily SMA100 0.9037
Daily SMA200 0.8975
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9142
Previous Daily Low 0.9024
Previous Weekly High 0.9084
Previous Weekly Low 0.8929
Previous Monthly High 0.9069
Previous Monthly Low 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9097
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9069
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9003
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8954
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8884
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9121
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9191
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.924

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

