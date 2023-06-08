- EUR/GBP maintains a downward bias, eyes on YTD low amid central bank actions.
- Downside expected due to higher interest rate differential from BoE.
- The upcoming ECB meeting might shift EUR/GBP’s current path; buyers watch the 0.8600 mark.
EUR/GBP finished Thursday’s session with losses though clings to the 0.8580 area, nearby year-to-date (YTD) lows reached on June 1 at 0.8567. At the time of writing, the EUR/GBP exchanges hands at 0.8585, gaining a minuscule 0.01% as the Asian session commences.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the EUR/GBP cross pair as downward biased, set to challenge the yearly lows in the near term. Even though both central banks, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE), are hiking rates, the latter is set to finish with a higher interest rate differential. Therefore, further EUR/GBP downside is expected, but next week’s ECB meeting could rock the boat.
Since the path of least resistance is downwards, EUR/GBP sellers must claim the YTD low at 0.8567. A drop below will expose the December 2 swing low of 0.8551, followed by the 0.8500 figure. Once that level is surpassed, the EUR/GBP could tan towards the August 24 low at 0.8408 before challenging the August 2 low of 0.8339.
Conversely, if EUR/GBP reclaims the 0.8600 mark, that could expose the pair to buying pressure. That could lift the cross toward the 20-day EMA at 0.8644 before challenging the 50-day EMA and the figure confluence at 0.8700.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8586
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.8602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8662
|Daily SMA50
|0.8739
|Daily SMA100
|0.8786
|Daily SMA200
|0.8756
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8613
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8644
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD justifies fresh concerns of RBA vs. Fed divergence above 0.6700, China inflation eyed
AUD/USD bulls take a breather at the highest level in a month, after rising the most in one week, as they flirt with the 0.6715-20 zone amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian trading session.
EUR/USD cheers US Dollar slump to march towards 1.0800 despite looming Eurozone recession woes
EUR/USD bulls are in the driver’s seat while bracing for the next week’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting, ignoring the downbeat economic concerns for the old continent, amid broad US Dollar weakness. The major currency pair seesaws around a two-week high.
Gold looks set to cross $1,985 hurdle as softer US data weighs on US Dollar, yields
Gold price remains on the front foot around the weekly high, making rounds to $1965 during early Friday morning in Asia, after rising the most in five weeks the previous day. XAU/USD buyers cheer US Dollar Index’s second consecutive weekly loss ahead of next week’s FOMC.
LINK holders opt to sell as Chainlink price falls by 9% in a week, new investors on the rise
Chainlink price, after following the broader market cues, is nearing a key support level that was last visited by the coin in January this year. This has discouraged LINK holders to the point where selling has become a preferred option.
The Fed is unlikely to close the door for hikes
Markets have focused on the renewed uptick in macro momentum, which has resurfaced fears of inflation turning more persistent. But we doubt the rise in leading indicators will be sustained, and see evidence of underlying inflation continuing to gradually ease.