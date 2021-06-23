EUR/GBP Price Analysis: On the back foot around 0.8550 inside weekly triangle

- EUR/GBP teases intraday low inside a symmetrical triangle.
- Sluggish RSI probes further weakness below the two-week-old falling trend line.
EUR/GBP takes offers around 0.8555, down 0.05% intraday ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
The cross-currency pair consolidates the previous day’s gains inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle formation.
Although the quote’s sustained trading below a downward sloping trend line from June 10, around 0.8585, favors EUR/GBP sellers, steady RSI rejects the pair’s downside below the stated triangle’s support line, close to 0.8548.
Also acting as the downside filter is the monthly low near 0.8540, as well as the 0.8500 threshold, which holds the gate for further weakness towards the yearly bottom around 0.8470.
Alternatively, triangle resistance and a bit older descending trend line, respectively around 0.8568 and 0.8585, could keep EUR/GBP recovery in check.
If at all the buyers surpass the 0.8585 hurdle, a two-week-long horizontal area surrounding 0.8625-30 will be the key to follow.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8556
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.856
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8596
|Daily SMA50
|0.8628
|Daily SMA100
|0.8633
|Daily SMA200
|0.8825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8583
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8548
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8628
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8561
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8544
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8509
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8614
