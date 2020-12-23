EUR/GBP Price Analysis: 100/200-HMA confluence restricts immediate downside below 0.9100

- EUR/GBP holds lower ground while keeping a downside break of short-term rising trend line.
- Weekly falling resistance line tests the bulls, bearish MACD favor sellers.
EUR/GBP wavers around 0.9090, down 0.05% intraday, while heading into Wednesday’s European open. The pair dropped below an ascending trend line from last Thursday but failed to extend the fall beneath 100 and 200-HMA.
Although strong HMAs challenge EUR/GBP sellers around 0.9088/85, bearish MACD and sustained trading below the previous support line, at 0.9115, keeps the bears hopeful.
Also acting as an upside barrier is a falling trend line from Monday, at 0.9126 now, as well as a short-term horizontal resistance around 0.9155.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the key SMAs will direct the EUR/GBP prices toward the 0.9000 round-figure before challenging the monthly low near 0.8930.
It should, however, be noted that multiple lows marked since June close to 0.8860/65 offer strong support to the pair past-0.8930.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9094
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.9098
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9039
|Daily SMA50
|0.9017
|Daily SMA100
|0.9039
|Daily SMA200
|0.8989
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9157
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8983
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9069
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8861
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9129
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9112
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8998
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9213
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
