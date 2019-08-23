EUR/GBP meets support near the 55-day SMA around 0.9030

- EUR/GBP meets some dip-buyers near 0.9030.
- GBP-strength eases somewhat today.
- Brexit talks keep gyrating around the backstop.
The British Pound is giving away part of yesterday’s strong advance and is allowing EUR/GBP to attempt a bounce off recent lows in the 0.9030 area.
EUR/GBP looks to Brexit jitters
The Sterling garnered unusual traction on Thursday following auspicious comments from German Chancellor A.Merkel at her meeting with UK PM B.Johnson. Merkel said that a solution to the critical Irish backstop could turn up before the October 31 deadline, although she stressed that such a solution is entirely up to the UK.
Later in Paris, French President E.Macron said the UK vote to divorce from the EU must be respected, adding at the same time that the backstop is ‘indispensable’.
GBP rallied on such a boost of optimism, although it is seeing some logical profit taking so far today, allowing the European cross to regain part of the ground lost recently.
Nothing expected data wise on both sides of the Channel, whereas all the attention will be on the Jackson Hole Symposium and the speech by Chief J.Powell.
What to look for around GBP
The Sterling reacted (very) positively to Merkel’s hope of a solution to the Irish backstop before the end of October, although such an outcome hinges utterly on the UK… and not on hopes of any EU official. It is worth recalling that PM Johnson deems the backstop as ‘anti-democratic’ and he has repeated many times that it needs to be removed from the Withdrawal Deal to allow for the continuation of the negotiations between both parties. On another direction, the BoE kept the monetary conditions unchanged at its last meeting, although it refuses to factor in a ‘no deal’ scenario in its projections for the time being. The BoE still sees a ‘soft Brexit’ outcome and reiterated that rates are seen increasing gradually in order to bring inflation to the bank’s target.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.14% at 0.9054 and faces the next up barrier at 0.9161 (21-day SMA) followed by 0.9183 (high Aug.20) and finally 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12). On the flip side, a drop below 0.9028 (low Aug.22) would expose 0.8891 (monthly low Jul.25) and then 0.8882 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
Jackson Hole: The audiences of Chairman Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell will be addressing two audiences when he speaks to the high life of global banking and finance at the central bank’s annual end of summer conclave in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.