EUR/GBP gains momentum as EU inflation data tampers ECB dovish expectations

Adding to this bearish sentiment, the EUR/GBP is trading beneath three crucial Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the 20, 100, and 200-day. This positioning typically signals a bearish market condition, with further downward trends and potential additional price drops on the horizon.

In the daily analysis, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers in negative territory, signifying considerable seller dominance over the past sessions. Furthermore, despite a slight rise from its near-oversold condition, the RSI still lingers below 50, indicating a possible continuing downward trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram reveals a series of decreasing red bars, implying a consistent negative momentum and validating the current bearish market sentiment .

These figures indicate unanticipated inflation pressures, potentially nudging the ECB to reconsider its dovish stance. In that sense, the talk in the next sessions will be on how aggressively the bank will take the easing cycle following a 25 bps cut already priced in June.

The inflation trend witnessed in the Eurozone is a critical driver currently dominating the FX markets, overriding the ECB's dovish undertone. Spain's HICP data further influenced the pair's gains, coming in a tick higher than expected at 3.8% YoY against the previous 3.4%. Germany's Harmonised rate, too, picked up to 2.8% YoY, outpacing April's 2.4%. Similarly, the EU’s block figures rose by 2.6% YoY for headline and 2.9% for the core measure both beating expectations.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.