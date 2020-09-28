EUR/GBP dives to multi-week lows, below mid-0.9000s

- EUR/GBP witnessed some selling for the fourth consecutive session on Monday.
- Positive Brexit-related headlines provided a strong boost to the British pound.
- Technical selling below the 0.9100 mark further aggravated the bearish pressure.
The buying interest around the British pound picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the EUR/GBP cross to near three-week lows, just below mid-0.9000s.
The cross extended last week's retracement slide from the 0.9215-20 region and witnessed some heavy selling for the fourth consecutive session on the first day of a new trading week. The British pound's relative outperformance against its European counterpart could be solely attributed to reports that both the UK and the EU made key concessions to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Reports indicated that the two sides remain optimistic that some kind of a deal will be struck before the very important EU summit in mid-October. This comes ahead of the ninth and final round of scheduled Brexit negotiations, starting on Tuesday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted a broad-based short-covering move around the British pound.
The downward momentum took along some short-term trading stops near the 0.9100 round-figure mark, which further aggravated the bearish pressure and contributed to the pair's steep decline. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory, the EUR/GBP cross remains vulnerable to weaken further amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9046
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9091
|Daily SMA50
|0.9054
|Daily SMA100
|0.9015
|Daily SMA200
|0.8836
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9119
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9138
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9056
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9187
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 as BOE's Ramsden dismisses negative rates talk
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.2850 in the European session. The Cable benefits from broad-based US dollar retreat amid upbeat market mood. BOE's Ramsden dismissed the imminent use of negative interest rates.
EUR/USD advances further to 1.1650 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1650, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns over the euro's strength.
XAU/USD turns south, eyes two-month lows near $1850
Gold’s decline resumes amid upbeat market mood, USD bounce. Solid Chinese data, US stimulus hopes lift the risk sentiment. Bears target 100-DMA at $1847 as gold remains vulnerable.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.