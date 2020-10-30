  • EUR/GBP dives to eight-week lows below 0.9000.
  • A dovish ECB and COVID-19 have sent the euro 0.8% lower this week.
  • The pair is testing an important support level at 0.9000.

The euro has extended its decline from week-highs near 0.9100, reaching levels sub-0.9000 for the first time in almost two months. The increase of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the measures to tackle them have hammered the euro against a somewhat stronger pound this week

Euro hammered by the ECB and COVID-19

The common currency is trading lower against the pound sterling for the second consecutive day on Friday and set for a 0.85% weekly decline. Investors’ concerns about the impact of the new lockdowns introduced in France and Germany and the regional confinements in Spain on a fragile economic recovery have punished the euro this week.

Apart from that, the dovish message of the European Central Bank on Thursday, flagging the introduction of further stimulus measures in December have increased selling pressure on the euro.

In contrast, the pound has remained fairly strong this week, favoured by the absence of Brexit news. The reopening of the talks this week, with the EU aiming for a deal by mid-November has eased fears of a “hard Brexit” which has buoyed the GBP.

EUR/GBP flirting with an important support level at 0.9000

From a technical perspective, the euro is eroding the base of the last weeks' trading range, at 0.9000 psychological level. A successful breach of this level might increase bearish pressure towards 0.8911 (61,8% Fibonacci retracement of the May – September rally) before testing September lows at 0.8865.

On the upside, an upside reaction should extend beyond the 0.9100 descending trendline resistance to negate the bearish trend, and extend later to 0.9145 (October 20 high) and 0.9220 (September 23 high).

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8993
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 0.903
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9068
Daily SMA50 0.9069
Daily SMA100 0.9052
Daily SMA200 0.8903
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.906
Previous Daily Low 0.9006
Previous Weekly High 0.9148
Previous Weekly Low 0.9011
Previous Monthly High 0.9292
Previous Monthly Low 0.8866
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9027
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9039
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9004
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8979
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8951
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9057
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9085
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.911

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood

EUR/USD tumbles to around 1.1650 amid a souring market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650, despite update eurozone GDP, The euro is under pressure amid covid-related lockdowns and uncertainty about the US elections. US personal income beat expectations with 0.9%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown

GBP/USD hovers over 1.29 amid fears of a UK lockdown

GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, off the lows as markets bounce. Fears of a nationwide lockdown loom large, as UK covid cases are rising. Brexit negotiations are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trims losses and approaches $1,900

XAU/USD trims losses and approaches $1,900

Gold futures have bounced up from $1,860 lows, returning to $1,885 area, buoyed by a slightly brighter market mood on Friday which has eased safe-haven demand for the US dollar.

Gold News

Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected

Canada: Real GDP grows by 1.2% in August vs. 0.9% expected

The economic activity in Canada expanded by 1.2% on a monthly basis in August, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This print followed July's growth of 3.1% (revised from 3%) and beat the market expectation of 0.9%.

Read more

WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report

WTI remains near $35 multi-month lows after Baker Hughes’ report

Front-month WTI futures remain near multi-month lows, at $35.35, set for an 11% weekly drop as the release of the Baker Hughes oil rigs data has failed to offer support.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures