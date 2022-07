Meanwhile, the focus will be back on the US dollar again ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting later this month and critical data points such as inflation readings and today's Nonfarm Payrolls report. ''Non-farm payrolls should reflect moderating but still healthy jobs growth in June keeping pressure on the unemployment rate and supporting robust growth in average hourly earnings, analysts at Westpac said.

Johnson held a meeting with newly appointed Cabinet ministers hours after resigning as the UK’s prime minister in an attempt to project an image of calm as the ruling Conservative Party begins the process of electing a new leader, who will become the next prime minister. In a statement, Downing Street said no new policies will be announced until the next premier is chosen.

The UK focus was on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation. It could mean that the government will come up with popular measures, such as another tax cut, in an effort to regain the confidence of voters and party members, analysts at Rabobank argued.

EUR/GBP is trading flat on the day between a high of 0.8459 and a low of 0.8444. The pair is consolidating the sell-off that ensued overnight as politics distracted traders momentarily away from key data at the end o the week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.