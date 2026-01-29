US President Donald Trump threatens 50% aircraft tariff on Canada over jet certification fight

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose a 50% tariff on all aircraft sold from Canada into the United States (US), accusing Canada of unfairly blocking certification of Gulfstream business jets.

Key quotes

We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Express and all aircraft made in Canada until such time as Gulfstream, a great American company, is fully certified.



Canada is effectively banning sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this same certification process.



If for any reason this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% tariff on any and all aircraft sold into US.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair is down 0.50% on the day at 1.3489.