Japan’s Tokyo CPI inflation eases to 1.5% YoY in January

The headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January rose 1.5% YoY as compared to 2.0% in the previous month, the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed on Friday.

Additionally, Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food climbed 2.0% YoY in January against 2.2% expected and 2.3% in the prior month. The Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.0% YoY in January, compared to the previous reading of 2.3%, below than market consensus of 2.2%.

USD/JPY reaction to the Tokyo Consumer Price Index data

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.17% on the day at 153.12.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.11% -0.28% -0.56% -0.36% -0.46% -0.68% EUR 0.24% 0.13% -0.05% -0.32% -0.12% -0.23% -0.44% GBP 0.11% -0.13% -0.17% -0.45% -0.27% -0.38% -0.57% JPY 0.28% 0.05% 0.17% -0.27% -0.08% -0.21% -0.39% CAD 0.56% 0.32% 0.45% 0.27% 0.20% 0.08% -0.12% AUD 0.36% 0.12% 0.27% 0.08% -0.20% -0.11% -0.31% NZD 0.46% 0.23% 0.38% 0.21% -0.08% 0.11% -0.21% CHF 0.68% 0.44% 0.57% 0.39% 0.12% 0.31% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

This section below was published at 22:36 GMT as a preview of the Japan’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data

The Japan Tokyo CPI Overview

Statistics Bureau of Japan will publish its data for January on Friday at 23.30 GMT. The Tokyo CPI measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region, excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI, as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading.

The Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy is expected to show an increase of 2.2% YoY in January versus 2.3% prior, while Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food is projected to show a rise of 2.2% YoY during the same period, compared to 2.3% in December.

How could the Japan Tokyo CPI affect USD/JPY?

USD/JPY trades on a negative note on the day in the lead up to the Japan Tokyo CPI report. The major pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) weakens amid worries about the Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and concerns over another US government shutdown.

If data comes in hotter than expected, it could lift the Japanese Yen (JPY), with the first upside barrier seen at the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 154.22. The next resistance level emerges at the January 26 high of 155.35, en route to the January low of 155.68.

To the downside, the January 29 low of 152.68 will offer some comfort to buyers. Extended losses could see a drop to the January 28 low of 152.18. The next contention level is located at the October 28 low of 2025 at 151.76.