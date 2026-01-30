US Treasury says Chinese Yuan undervalued, calling on China to allow its rate to strengthen  

The US Treasury stated that the Chinese Yuan is “substantially undervalued” and called on China to allow its exchange rate to strengthen in a timely and orderly way, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The department said in a semi-annual foreign-exchange report released Thursday “Given China’s extremely large and growing external surpluses and now substantially undervalued exchange rate, it is important that the Chinese authorities allow the RMB exchange rate to strengthen in a timely and orderly manner in line with macroeconomic fundamentals.”

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.09% on the day at 0.7052.