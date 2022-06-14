- Technical factors and a weaker pound boost EUR/GBP to highest since May 2021.
- Cross breaks multi-day range and soars.
- UK data below expectations, BoE decision on Thursday.
The EUR/GBP broke a multi-day range and jumped to 0.8681, reaching the highest level since May 2021. The cross is rising almost a hundred pips on Tuesday, rising for the third consecutive day. The euro is also rising versus the Swiss franc on Tuesday. EUR/CHF climbed above 1.0420 reaching the highest level since June 9.
The break of the critical resistance area of 0.8600 and also above 0.8650, boosted the euro further to the upside. The next level to watch now is 0.8700. The bullish tone in EUR/GBP will remain in place while above 0.8600.
Economic data from the UK came in below expectations with the unemployment rate rising unexpectedly to 3.8%. The figures contributed weakening the pound ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.
The central bank is expected to raise the key rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%. “There won’t be updated macro forecasts until the next meeting on August 4. WIRP suggests around 35% odds of a 50 bp move, down from over 50% at the start of this week. However, odds of 50 bp moves at the August 4 and November 3 meetings have risen,” explained analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman. The pound remains under pressure despite tightening expectations.
Technical levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8659
|Today Daily Change
|0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|0.8578
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8518
|Daily SMA50
|0.8449
|Daily SMA100
|0.841
|Daily SMA200
|0.8443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8532
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8592
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8486
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8619
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8367
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8555
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8505
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8604
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.863
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
