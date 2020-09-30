EUR/GBP breaks 0.91 to the downside as Haldane cools negative interest rate rhetoric

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/GBP is trading 0.44% lower as the pound outperforms.
  • There could be some trouble at 0.9060 as it is an important zone.

EUR/GBP daily chart

EUR/GBP has moved lower after the Bank of England's Cheif economist poured cold water on the idea of negative interest rates in the UK for now. He went on to say it could take months to look at the cost-benefit analysis. This means there could be some movement to later in the curve in the rates markets, which would take some pressure off the short term in GBP.

The chart shows the extent of the sell-off. The price is now moving lower towards the bottom of the flag type pattern. Before that, the red support zone at 0.9060 would need to be broken to the downside. This level has been used many times as both support and resistance but in the middle of august, it was a very firm resistance. 

The indicators are looking pretty bearish at the moment. The MACD histogram is breaking to the downside and the signal lines are already depressed. The Relative Strength Index is under 50 and there is still room for the indicator to move lower. 

Overall, this could be the trend change the market has been looking for. The news out of the latest round of Brexit negotiations has been more positive too and this could be another catalyst for a move lower. 

EURGBP Brexit

Additional levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9084
Today Daily Change -0.0045
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.9129
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.911
Daily SMA50 0.9057
Daily SMA100 0.9021
Daily SMA200 0.8842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9146
Previous Daily Low 0.9062
Previous Weekly High 0.922
Previous Weekly Low 0.9113
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9094
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9079
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9029
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9163
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9196
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD approaches 0.7200 on a better market’s mood

AUD/USD approaches 0.7200 on a better market’s mood

Wall Street was able to close the day with gains, although the US Congress was unable to clinch a deal on a coronavirus aid package. Investors keep selling the American currency.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900

XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900

The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.

Gold News

EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700

EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700

The shared currency was the worst performer, ending the day in the red against the greenback, despite this last persistent weakness. Coronavirus concerns and new restrictions in the EU weighed.

EUR/USD News

Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets

Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets

After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products. 

Read more

WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40

WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40

After suffering heavy losses on Tuesday, crude oil staged a decisive rebound and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $40 before going into a consolidation phase. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures