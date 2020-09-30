EUR/GBP breaks 0.91 to the downside as Haldane cools negative interest rate rhetoric

- EUR/GBP is trading 0.44% lower as the pound outperforms.
- There could be some trouble at 0.9060 as it is an important zone.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP has moved lower after the Bank of England's Cheif economist poured cold water on the idea of negative interest rates in the UK for now. He went on to say it could take months to look at the cost-benefit analysis. This means there could be some movement to later in the curve in the rates markets, which would take some pressure off the short term in GBP.
The chart shows the extent of the sell-off. The price is now moving lower towards the bottom of the flag type pattern. Before that, the red support zone at 0.9060 would need to be broken to the downside. This level has been used many times as both support and resistance but in the middle of august, it was a very firm resistance.
The indicators are looking pretty bearish at the moment. The MACD histogram is breaking to the downside and the signal lines are already depressed. The Relative Strength Index is under 50 and there is still room for the indicator to move lower.
Overall, this could be the trend change the market has been looking for. The news out of the latest round of Brexit negotiations has been more positive too and this could be another catalyst for a move lower.
Additional levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9084
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|0.9129
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.911
|Daily SMA50
|0.9057
|Daily SMA100
|0.9021
|Daily SMA200
|0.8842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9146
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9062
|Previous Weekly High
|0.922
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9114
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9094
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9079
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9163
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9196
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9246
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
