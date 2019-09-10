EUR Futures: further sideline trading on the cards

In light of preliminary data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest increased for the third session in a row on Monday, this time by around 9.1K contracts. On the other hand, volume dropped once again, now by just 466 contracts.

EUR/USD faces extra rangebound ahead of ECB

EUR/USD is extending the consolidative mood on Tuesday amidst rising open interest and shrinking volume. That said, spot is expected to keep the current consolidation at least until de ECB event on Thursday.