In light of flash data for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the second session in a row on Monday, this time by around 3.6K contracts. On the other hand, volume shrunk by around 30.6K contracts.

EUR/USD stays focused on 1.10 and below

The pair trades close to the 1.10 area so far this week. Rising open interest amidst recent price action in EUR/USD now favours further decline with the next relevant target at monthly lows at 1.0989 ahead of the 1.0930 region.