The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3610 during the early Asian session on Monday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) softens against the Greenback amid growing expectations of the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest-rate cut. Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later on Monday.

The Bank of England (BoE) kept interest rates on hold at 3.75% at its first meeting of 2026 last week. The UK central bank signaled that there is a high chance of an interest-rate cut in the near term, adding that monetary policy is being set to ensure that the inflation rate “not only reaches 2% but remains sustainably at that level in the medium term.

“We continue to expect the next rate cut in March. After that, we think the BOE will deliver a prolonged pause before resuming policy normalization in early 2027 (we see a terminal rate of 3.00% by mid-2027),” said Dani Stoilova, UK and Europe economist at BNP Paribas Markets 360.

Rumors that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could resign on Monday might weigh on the Cable against the US Dollar (USD). Pressure on Starmer has intensified amid the Mandelson–Epstein fallout and growing discontent within the party. Starmer is expected to face Members of Parliament at Monday’s Parliamentary Labour Party meeting, with further engagement with party caucuses also anticipated.

Traders brace for the delayed release of the US employment report for January for fresh impetus, which is due on Wednesday. The US economy is estimated to see 70,000 jobs added in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain unchanged at 4.4% during the same period. If the report shows weaker-than-expected outcomes, this could drag the USD lower and cap the downside for the major pair.