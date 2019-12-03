In light of advanced figures for EUR futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose for the third session in a row on Monday, this time by nearly 10K contracts. In the same line, volume went up by around 83K contracts, also recording the third build in a row.

EUR/USD now looks to 1.1100

EUR/USD regained the upper end of the range and approached 1.1080 at the beginning of the week amidst rising open interest and volume. That said, the continuation of the corrective upside remains well in place and is posed to tackle the key resistance area around the 1.1100 handle in the near term.