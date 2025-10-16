TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/CHF rebounds as French political relief boosts Euro, Swiss growth outlook dims

  • EUR/CHF rebounds after hitting its lowest level since mid-April, snapping a four-day losing streak.
  • French political relief supports the Euro as Prime Minister Lecornu survives two no-confidence votes.
  • Swiss growth outlook dims after SECO lowers 2026 GDP forecast to 0.9%, citing US tariffs and a firm Franc.
EUR/CHF rebounds as French political relief boosts Euro, Swiss growth outlook dims
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, with EUR/CHF snapping a four-day losing streak after briefly dipping to its lowest level since April 17 earlier in the day. At the time of writing, the cross trades around 0.9290, holding firm as buyers struggle to extend gains beyond the 0.9300 psychological barrier.

The recovery in the common currency comes as political tensions in France ease, after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu survived two no-confidence votes in Parliament. The outcome averted the immediate threat of government collapse, giving markets a brief sense of relief. Lecornu’s survival was secured after pledging to suspend President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform until after the 2027 election.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) released its October economic forecasts, painting a more cautious picture of the Swiss economy. SECO maintained its 2025 GDP growth forecast at 1.3% but cut its 2026 projection to 0.9% from 1.2%, citing the negative impact of US tariffs and a stronger Swiss Franc on exports.

The report noted that the 39% tariff rate on Swiss goods entering the US since August has severely hurt export competitiveness, particularly for the industrial and machinery sectors. SECO added that “persistent uncertainty and weak global demand are expected to cap growth into 2026.”

Inflation is expected to remain subdued at 0.2% in 2025 and 0.5% in 2026, reinforcing expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will maintain a cautious stance on monetary policy.

EUR/CHF remains under pressure but shows signs of short-term stabilization after bouncing from an intraday low near 0.9261. The pair faces initial resistance at 0.9300, and only a decisive break above this level would shift the near-term structure to the upside, opening the path toward the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.9326 and the 50-day SMA around 0.9354. These levels are expected to cap any immediate upside attempts unless broader Euro strength builds momentum.

On the downside, immediate support lies at 0.9261, followed by 0.9223, which marks this year’s trough set on April 11. A decisive break below 0.9260 would expose that key low and potentially extend bearish momentum toward the 0.9200 handle. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 40, suggesting that momentum remains weak but not yet oversold.

Related news

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&rsquo;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD meets resistance near 1.1680

EUR/USD meets resistance near 1.1680

EUR/USD is holding on to its recovery around 1.1660 on Thursday. The pair’s advance has so far met some resistance around 1.1680 as the US dollar finds some footing again, even with markets still pricing in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions. Moving forward, traders are now waiting to hear from ECB and Fed speakers for the next clues on direction.

GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3450

GBP/USD picks up pace, challenges 1.3450

GBP/USD keeps the bid bias in place and approaches the 1.3450 zone on Thursday. Earlier firmer-than-expected UK data releases lends support to the British Pound alongside the continuation of the bearish bias in the Greenback.

Gold flirts with record highs near $4,250

Gold flirts with record highs near $4,250

Gold is holding on to its bullish tone for yet another day on Thursday, hovering near the record high reached earlier around $4,250 per troy ounce. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for yellow metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers