French PM Lecornu survives first no-confidence motion

French Prime Minister (PM) Sébastien Lecornu survives his first no-confidence vote. Out of 560 lawmakers, 271 lawmakers voted against government while 289 were needed. The chances of Lecornu surviving no-confidence vote accelerated after he announced suspension of the controversial pension reform until at least after the 2027 presidential elections.

Market Reaction

The impact of French PM Lecornu surviving first no-confidence vote appears to be limited on the Euro (EUR). The EUR/USD pair steady around 1.1660, 0.1% higher from Wednesday’s close, during the press time.