French PM Lecornu survives first no-confidence motion
French Prime Minister (PM) Sébastien Lecornu survives his first no-confidence vote. Out of 560 lawmakers, 271 lawmakers voted against government while 289 were needed. The chances of Lecornu surviving no-confidence vote accelerated after he announced suspension of the controversial pension reform until at least after the 2027 presidential elections.
Market Reaction
The impact of French PM Lecornu surviving first no-confidence vote appears to be limited on the Euro (EUR). The EUR/USD pair steady around 1.1660, 0.1% higher from Wednesday’s close, during the press time.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.28%
|0.15%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.23%
|-0.04%
|EUR
|0.11%
|-0.16%
|0.25%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|0.04%
|GBP
|0.28%
|0.16%
|0.47%
|0.23%
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.23%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.25%
|-0.47%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.38%
|-0.17%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.23%
|0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.21%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|0.23%
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.38%
|0.21%
|0.17%
|0.20%
|CHF
|0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.23%
|0.17%
|0.03%
|0.12%
|-0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.