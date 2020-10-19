EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Steps back from 100-HMA as MACD flirts with bears

EUR/CHF eases from intraday high of 1.0726, rises for the second consecutive day.

MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers direct sellers to a two-day-old support line.

EUR/CHF drops to 1.0723 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the Euro pair manages to print 0.06% intraday gains while stepping back from the day’s high.

The pair’s latest declines could be cited as a U-turn from 100-HMA amid downbeat MACD histogram signals.

As a result, the quote is likely to extend the latest weakness towards testing an ascending trend line from Thursday, at 1.0718 now.

Though, a downside break of 1.0718 will not only challenge the 1.0700 threshold but will also direct the EUR/CHF bears towards the monthly low near 1.0685.

On the flip side, a falling trend line from last Wednesday, at 1.0730 now, follows the 100-HMA level of 1.0725 immediate resistance.

It’s worth mentioning that the 200-HMA level of 1.0750 and October 12 high near 1.0775 will lure the EUR/CHF buyers past-1.0725.

EUR/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected