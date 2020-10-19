EUR/CHF Price Analysis: Steps back from 100-HMA as MACD flirts with bears

- EUR/CHF eases from intraday high of 1.0726, rises for the second consecutive day.
- MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers direct sellers to a two-day-old support line.
EUR/CHF drops to 1.0723 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the Euro pair manages to print 0.06% intraday gains while stepping back from the day’s high.
The pair’s latest declines could be cited as a U-turn from 100-HMA amid downbeat MACD histogram signals.
As a result, the quote is likely to extend the latest weakness towards testing an ascending trend line from Thursday, at 1.0718 now.
Though, a downside break of 1.0718 will not only challenge the 1.0700 threshold but will also direct the EUR/CHF bears towards the monthly low near 1.0685.
On the flip side, a falling trend line from last Wednesday, at 1.0730 now, follows the 100-HMA level of 1.0725 immediate resistance.
It’s worth mentioning that the 200-HMA level of 1.0750 and October 12 high near 1.0775 will lure the EUR/CHF buyers past-1.0725.
EUR/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0723
|Today Daily Change
|6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.0717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0771
|Daily SMA50
|1.0772
|Daily SMA100
|1.0745
|Daily SMA200
|1.0679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.073
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0701
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0878
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0719
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0687
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0731
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.076
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
