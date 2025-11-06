TRENDING:
EUR/CHF holds firm above 0.9300 amid weak Eurozone data, steady Swiss unemployment

  • The Euro trades slightly higher against the Swiss Franc on Thursday amid choppy market conditions.
  • Eurozone Retail Sales slipped 0.1% MoM in September and rose 1% on the year.
  • Switzerland’s Unemployment Rate held steady at 3% in October.
The Euro (EUR) trades slightly higher against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Thursday, with the pair fluctuating in choppy conditions as traders digest Eurozone and Swiss economic data along with central bank commentary. At the time of writing, EUR/CHF is trading around 0.9317, showing mild intraday gains but little clear directional momentum.

According to data from Eurostat, Eurozone Retail Sales slipped 0.1% MoM in September, missing market expectations for a 0.2% increase. The previous month’s reading was revised down to a 0.1% decline from a 0.1% gain.

On a yearly basis, Retail Sales rose 1%, in line with forecasts but slower than the 1.6% growth recorded in August. The data underscore persistent weakness in consumer spending, suggesting households remain cautious despite easing inflation pressures across the region.

On the monetary policy front, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos adopted a cautiously optimistic tone, noting that growth risks are now much more balanced and that recent inflation data have been positive. He said he is comfortable with the current level of interest rates, while adding that wage developments remain consistent with projections.

In Switzerland, the seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate held steady at 3% in October, signaling that the labor market remains resilient despite signs of slower growth. Separately, Swiss National Bank (SNB) Board Member Petra Tschudin, speaking on Wednesday, reaffirmed that monetary policy remains expansionary and that current rate settings should keep inflation within the target range. She acknowledged that the Swiss Franc has appreciated in real terms this year and described US tariff policy as a growing source of global uncertainty.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.31%-0.31%-0.40%0.08%0.21%0.34%-0.23%
EUR0.31%-0.01%-0.09%0.39%0.52%0.66%0.08%
GBP0.31%0.00%-0.10%0.40%0.52%0.67%0.09%
JPY0.40%0.09%0.10%0.50%0.62%0.73%0.19%
CAD-0.08%-0.39%-0.40%-0.50%0.14%0.24%-0.32%
AUD-0.21%-0.52%-0.52%-0.62%-0.14%0.14%-0.43%
NZD-0.34%-0.66%-0.67%-0.73%-0.24%-0.14%-0.57%
CHF0.23%-0.08%-0.09%-0.19%0.32%0.43%0.57%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

