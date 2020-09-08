EUR/CHF awaits a close above 1.0860 to trigger another leg higher – Commerzbank

EUR/CHF is consolidating very near-term above the 1.08 level and a close above the 1.0850/60 neighborhood will open the path to the June peak at 1.0915, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, briefs.
Key quotes
“EUR/CHF is bid and attention is on the 1.0850/60 region, this is long-term Fibonacci resistance. A close above here is needed to target the 1.0915 June high and the 1.1058 October 2019 high.”
“The market remains well supported by the 55-day ma at 1.0738 and the four-month uptrend at 1.0711. The July low and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0607/1.0593 are regarded as stronger support that is expected to hold.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD remains under pressure around mid-1.3100. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.