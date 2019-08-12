- EUR/CAD's upside capped as the carry-trade's euro bid slows down.
- BoC in focus this week and a break of the 1.4780 level opens risk to 1.47 the figure.
EUR/CAD has dropped from the carry trade unwind highs of close to 1.50 the figure as the euro finally gives up the bid on the 1.12 handle, unable to escape the pessimism surrounding the eurozone economy. EUR/CAD will be a keen focus for the week ahead with a focus on the downside should the Bank of Canada's outlook remind markets of their neutral stance.
"The BoC has been dead silent since the July MPR, leaving markets to interpret incoming data amid a dimming global outlook. While data has been surprisingly robust–Q2 GDP tracking has firmed to 3% from 2.8% in mid-July (BoC: 2.3%) – this is unlikely to placate those concerned by the recent escalation in trade tensions, suggesting a more cautious tone in September,"
analysts at TD Securities explained.
If the EUR/CAD was looking like a good short with respect to the carry before the unwind of EM-FX, then it must be a bargain at these levels. However, euro's recent rally was a reminder, similar to the Grexit gains, that the euro is a funding currency and has plenty of possible upside to gain on a sell-off in emerging markets.
Central banks back in play
However for the meantime, central banks could b back in focus this week and with downside risks to the Eurozone continuing to materialise, the Europan Central Bank, (ECB), will continue to debate and study how much further easing, and which type, is needed ahead of its Sept meeting, analysts at TD Securities argued: " While markets are well-priced for a small depo rate cut, they're less certain about QE, and any signals that odds of QE are rising could put further downward pressure on the EUR."
EUR/CAD levels
A break of the 1.4780 level opens risk to 1.47 the figure. A test and follow-through to the downside will open 1.4650 prior support and ten 1.46 the figure, a swing low of late July business. To the upside, 1.5000 is the key target on a break of close above 1.4870.
EUR/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4809
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4706
|Daily SMA50
|1.4828
|Daily SMA100
|1.4935
|Daily SMA200
|1.5032
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.487
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4781
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4998
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4661
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4888
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.4574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4836
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.477
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4909
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4948
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bid near 1.12, stuck in a pennant pattern
EUR/USD is mildly bid around 1.12 at press time, but the outlook remains neutral with the pair still trapped in a pennant pattern. Pennants are considered as continuation setups.
GBP/USD: All eyes on Brexit headlines as risk of no-Deal scenario heighten
GBP/USD has opened a touch higher at the start of the Asian session, a high of 1.2050 vs a low of 1.2034. Brexit remains a weigh as well as the most recent UK economic data.
USD/JPY off lows, re-takes 105.50 amid better risk tones
Amid higher Treasury yields and risk-on action in the Asian equities and US equtiy futures, USD/JPY is seen recovering from an early dip to 105.30 levels. But the Yen remains better bid amid increased US-China trade risks.
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around $1496
With the global traders awaiting fresh trade/political clues to extend Gold’s previous run-up, the quote takes the rounds to $1496 during early Monday in Asia. The US and China keep denigrating each other for failed trade relations.
Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse
The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance.