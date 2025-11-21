EU von der Leyen: Will discuss on scaling up renewable energy, digital governance and AI

European Union (EU) Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the G20 event on Thursday that the continent is rigorously working to finalize bilateral trade deals with a number of Asia-Pacific countries.

We will discuss scaling up renewable energy, digital governance, and AI.

Europe is doubling down on our core belief that rules-based trade delivers.

We're working nonstop to finalise trade agreements with India, Australia, UAE, Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia.