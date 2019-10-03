ECB's Visco: Economic situation has worsened, cannot risk losing control of inflation expectations

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the economic situation has worsened in the eurozone and that they cannot risk losing the control of inflation expectations, per Reuters.

"Deflationary risks are not acceptable in the situation of high private and public debt," Visco added.

The shared currency ignored these comments. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.0960 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.13% at 0.8920.