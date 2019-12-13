ECB's Villeroy: Policy is accommodative and attentive

As the economic situation stabilises in the eurozone, so will the monetary policy, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"We are seeing the beginning of stabilisation in the eurozone," Villeroy further added. "The monetary policy is accommodative and attentive."

These comments had little to no impact on the shared currency's performance. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1180, adding 0.45% on a daily basis. Earlier in the day, the pair touched the 1.12 mark for the first time since August.