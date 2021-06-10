ECB’s stance suggests higher yields will have to wait for a bit longer – Nordea Markets

The European Central Bank (ECB), as expected kept the monetary policy unchanged on Thursday. Analysts at Nordea explained the ECB maintained the current pace of bond purchases and pushed forward the decision on scaling down the flow of buying into September. They see the current ECB’s stance suggests higher yields will have to wait for a bit longer.
Key Quotes:
“The ECB could then decide on lower purchase volumes at the September meeting when the starting point is already lower due to the slower August buying. The September meeting is set to be very interesting, since it could also include conclusions from the ECB’s strategy review, which the ECB has said will be concluded during the second half of the year. The monetary policy setup could potentially then be tweaked in other ways as well in September.”
“We continue to expect net PEPP purchases to be discontinued by the end of March 2022, but see the inflation outlook to still warranting further easing via an expanded Asset Purchase Programme (APP) after the PEPP has been concluded.”
“After the downward moves already seen in the past weeks, we do not see much further room for longer bond yields to fall. The continued high pace of ECB buying supports yields at close to current levels over the coming few months, but we expect longer yields to aim higher, curves to steepen and intra-Euro-area spreads to widen again towards the autumn. We also think the EUR/USD will aim lower later in the summer.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows after dovish ECB, strong CPI
EUR/USD has bounced and is trading closer to 1.22. Earlier, the ECB prolonged its high pace of bond buys and US CPI hit 5% YoY in May, beating estimates.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet
Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon.
GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting
NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.