ECB’s Simkus: No need to adjust interest rates

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) member and Lithuanian central-bank chief, Gediminas Simkus, said in an interview in Vilnius during the European trading session on Wednesday that there is no need of monetary policy adjustments currently as inflationary pressures is close to the central bank’s 2% target.

Additional remarks

No need to change rates with inflation at target.



Data suggests inflation and GDP risks are fairly balanced.



I feel December rate decision won't be difficult.

Market reaction

ECB Simkus’s comments are almost similar to what other policymakers have guided lately. Therefore, the impact of his comments appears to be insignificant on the Euro (EUR). At the press time, the EUR/USD trades 0.12% higher to near 1.1640 amid slight weakness in the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy.