ECB’s Villeroy: Wise thing is to maintain interest rates at current level

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and French central bank governor, Francois Villeroy, said during European trading hours on Wednesday that the wise thing is to hold interest rates steady at their current level.

Market reaction

The impact of ECB Villeroy’s comments appears to be insignificant on Euro (EUR) as investors are also anticipating the Eurozone central bank to maintain a neutral stance on interest rates in the near term. As of writing, the EUR/USD trades 0.12% higher to near 1.1640.