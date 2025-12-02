ECB’s Nagel: German economy may grow by over 1% in 2027

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) member Joachim Nagel said during Tuesday’s European session that inflation in the Eurozone is practically at target and will stay near these levels.

Additional remarks

German economy may grow by more than 1% in 2027.



Eurozone inflation is practically at target and will fluctuate around it.

Market reaction

EUR/USD has been trading in a tight range around 1.1600 since its opening on Tuesday.