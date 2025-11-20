ECB's Makhlouf: Comfortable with current interest rates

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) member and Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Makhlouf, said on Thursday that the current monetary policy is appropriate and any adjustment is unlikely, unless there is a material change.

Additional remarks

Comfortable with where policy is, need compelling evidence to change view.



Outcomes in line with projections, new projections unlikely to show significant change.



We should be very cautious about reacting to small deviations in the projections.



Risks around inflation outlook balanced.



Completely relaxed about undershooting next year, inflation will come back.

Market reaction

EUR/USD holds onto Asian session’s losses around 1.1520 during Thursday’s European trading hours.