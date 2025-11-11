ECB’s Kocher: There is no need of adjustment in the monetary policy

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council (GC) member and Austrian National Bank Governor Martin Kocher said during the European trading session on Tuesday that the current monetary policy status is appropriate.

Additional comments

We are in a good position on interest rates.



Expectations show not much will happen in the next months.



It's important to be able to react.

Market reaction

EUR/USD has been trading in a tight range between 1.1547 and 1.1570 since its opening on Tuesday.