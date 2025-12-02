TRENDING:
ECB’s Kocher: Central Bank should keep powder dry if needed

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Martin Kocher stated during the European trading session on Tuesday that the central bank should “keep powder dry and be able to react if needed”.

Market reaction

The impact of the ECB Kocher’s comments appears to be insignificant on the EUR/USD pair. The major currency pair trades marginally higher around 1.1610 during European trading hours.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 after Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1600 after Eurozone HICP data

EUR/USD keeps its tight range above 1.1600 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair struggles to find any clear direction, even after the Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation remained at 2.4% YoY in November. 

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD is back in the red, battling 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Growing expectations that the BoE will lower the policy rate this month keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar across the board.

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it manages to defend the $4,200 mark amid mixed fundamental cues. A generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines demand for traditional safe-haven assets and drags the precious metal away from its highest level since October 20, touched on Monday. 

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

Top Crypto Losers: AB, Zcash, and Monero extend losses as crypto market faces sell-off

AB and privacy coins, including Zcash and Monero, are among the leading losers over the last 24 hours amid a broader sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

