ECB’s de Guindos: Optimistic on growth and services inflation

European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said in the webinar "Euro area current policy challenges" via online livestream on Thursday that he is comfortable with where interest rates currently are. Guindos further added that fears of inflation undershooting target would be short-lived.

Additional comments

Marginally more optimistic on growth



Much more optimistic on services inflation



Evolution of wages fully aligns with projections



Level of uncertainty is huge



Our intention is to give a gently growing dividend on which we will say more in February



Comfortable with current level of interest rates.



We believe that undershooting will be temporary.



Convergence to 2% is now the baseline.



No discussion on modifying QT.

Market reaction

EUR/USD jumps to near 1.1520 during the European trading session on Thursday at the time of writing.