ECB's Coeure: Accommodative policy is needed more than ever

European Central Bank Governing Council member Benoit Coeure crossed the wires in the last minutes, arguing that the accommodative policy is needed "more than ever."

Coeure further added that they could restart the asset purchases if needed.

These remarks seem to be weighing on the shared currency with the EUR/USD pair edging lower to 1.1220 handle.

Meanwhile, the Sentix Investor Confidence in July dropped to -5.8 in the eurozone from -3.3 in June and missed the market expectation of 0.1.