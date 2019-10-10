TD Securities analysis team point out that today we get the minutes from the ECB's September meeting and will be a key release for markets.

Key Quotes

“It was one of the most contentious we've seen, given the number of hawks publicly opposed to the plan, and the resignation of an Executive Board member afterwards. While that debate may make for interesting reading, what matters for markets will be how willing the ECB seems to deliver further stimulus in the future; we think emphasis will be on standing ready to act.”