EUR/JPY rises to near 182.00 ahead of Eurozone Q4 GDP data

EUR/JPY halts its four-day losing streak, trading around 181.90 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await the preliminary reading of the Eurozone’s fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due later in the day, expected at 0.3% Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ) and 1.3% Year-over-Year (YoY).

The EUR/JPY cross rebounded from the prior session’s two-month low of 180.81 but remains on track for over 2% weekly loss, its worst in a year. However, the currency cross may extend its losses as the Japanese Yen (JPY) finds support from expectations that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s fiscal expansion plans will spur growth without putting additional strain on public finances. Takaichi’s decisive election win eased political uncertainty and secured a mandate for higher spending and targeted tax cuts. She assured markets the two-year food sales tax cut will not require additional bond issuance, instead funded through subsidies, special tax measures, and non-tax revenues.

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that markets have stabilized following the initial reaction to plans to cut the consumption tax on food. Katayama added that Japan’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is projected to decline further.

BoJ board member Naoki Tamura said on Friday that even with additional policy rate hikes, monetary conditions would remain accommodative. Tamura noted the central bank is carefully assessing incoming data to ensure a smooth path toward its inflation target. While consumer inflation is stabilizing, he stressed vigilance over the price outlook amid the renewed Yen downtrend.