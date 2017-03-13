ECB is doing a good job: IMF's Obstfeld

By Haresh Menghani

Maurice Obstfeld, the Economic Counselor and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was quoted saying that the ECB is doing a good job and that we don't advocate any form pf premature tapering.

Key quotes:

   •   It's important to reach a mutually beneficial Brexit deal as quickly as possible
   •   German current account surplus is still large
   •   German could still do more to increase its investment in infrastructure
   •   There is a lot of uncertainty regarding US tax plans
   •   G20 finance ministers will discuss US tax plans in Germany this week
   •   Some proposals under discussion in US, such as border adjustment tax are likely to strengthen the dollar
   •   This could have a spillover effect on other economies via the FX rate channel