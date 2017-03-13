ECB is doing a good job: IMF's Obstfeld

ECB is doing a good job: IMF's ObstfeldBy Haresh Menghani
Maurice Obstfeld, the Economic Counselor and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was quoted saying that the ECB is doing a good job and that we don't advocate any form pf premature tapering.
Key quotes:
• It's important to reach a mutually beneficial Brexit deal as quickly as possible
• German current account surplus is still large
• German could still do more to increase its investment in infrastructure
• There is a lot of uncertainty regarding US tax plans
• G20 finance ministers will discuss US tax plans in Germany this week
• Some proposals under discussion in US, such as border adjustment tax are likely to strengthen the dollar
• This could have a spillover effect on other economies via the FX rate channel