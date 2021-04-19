ECB: Bought net €17 billion of assets last week vs. €20.16 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that it bought a net 17.009 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 20.165 billion euros a week earlier, as reported by Reuters.

Additional details

"ECB bought a net 16.290 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in the week to April 16 vs 17.073 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB sold a net 60 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to April 16 vs 126 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB sold a net 1.097 billion euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to April 16 vs sales of 156 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 1.402 billion euros of corporate bonds in the week to April 16 vs 1.577 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 474 million euros of assets in public sector purchase programme (QE) in the week to April 16 vs 1.545 billion euros a week earlier."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen gaining 0.33% on the day at 1.2022.