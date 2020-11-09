DXY Price Analysis: Bears in charge eyeing a break of 91 level

- The US dollar is under pressure at the start of the week.
- Bears seeking downside extension towards weekly support.
The greenback has been pressured due to the US elections and prospects of additional stimulus.
However, the price has been in freefall and a correction can be expected from a technical standpoint.
The following offers a top-down analysis and the scope for a correction before a downside correction towards the weekly support.
Monthly chart
The price is down to test a monthly support structure that happens to meet long-term trendline support.
However, depending on where the trendline is drawn, bears may take the view that a more reliable trendline is as follows:
This has been tested more times and can be considered more reliable.
Significantly, it has acted as a counter-trend line resisted on a retest.
Weekly chart
The retest of the trendline printed a 50% mean reversion, offering an extra layer of confluence to the downside case for the dollar.
Daily chart
From a daily perspective, a correction can be expected at this level of support from which either a 38.2% or somewhere close to a 60% retracement meeting prior structures could equate to the next leg lower.
The first target that the bears might consider would be a -272% Fibonacci of the weekly bullish correction.
4-hour chart
However, technical conditions still remain bearish, so there is no confirmation that the downside is not still in play.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
