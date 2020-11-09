DXY Price Analysis: Bears in charge eyeing a break of 91 level

The US dollar is under pressure at the start of the week.

Bears seeking downside extension towards weekly support.

The greenback has been pressured due to the US elections and prospects of additional stimulus.

However, the price has been in freefall and a correction can be expected from a technical standpoint.

The following offers a top-down analysis and the scope for a correction before a downside correction towards the weekly support.

Monthly chart

The price is down to test a monthly support structure that happens to meet long-term trendline support.

However, depending on where the trendline is drawn, bears may take the view that a more reliable trendline is as follows:

This has been tested more times and can be considered more reliable.

Significantly, it has acted as a counter-trend line resisted on a retest.

Weekly chart

The retest of the trendline printed a 50% mean reversion, offering an extra layer of confluence to the downside case for the dollar.

Daily chart

From a daily perspective, a correction can be expected at this level of support from which either a 38.2% or somewhere close to a 60% retracement meeting prior structures could equate to the next leg lower.

The first target that the bears might consider would be a -272% Fibonacci of the weekly bullish correction.

4-hour chart

However, technical conditions still remain bearish, so there is no confirmation that the downside is not still in play.