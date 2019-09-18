DUP's Foster signal party's shift on Northern Ireland border issue - The Guardian

Changing her stand for the party’s support to Brexit deal, as far as the Northern Ireland border issue is concerned, as per The Guardian, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster recently signaled willingness to accept a bespoke solution.
The news report quotes the party leader saying that the final deal would have to recognize Northern Ireland’s unique historical and geographical position and the fact it will be the UK’s only land border with the EU.
The leader recently met Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar and the details of which are still left pending.
Key quotes (Source: The Guardian)
“What we want to see happening is a recognition that we are on an island. We recognize the unique history and geography, I think to go back to my language of 10 August,” she said.
“We have to recognize that we are in the UK and sometimes I think people forget that.”
“The presentation of the DUP as a ‘no deal’ party is wrong. People get very alarmed when they see that sort of rhetoric, We do want to see a deal but it has to be a deal that works for everybody.”
FX implication
The GBP/USD pair showed little reaction to the news as markets catch a breath after Fed’s dubious rate cut, and also because of heavy attention to the Antipodeans during the Asian session. However, any good news from the meeting between the DUP leader and Irish PM could help the Cable recover some of the latest losses.
